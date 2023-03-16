Jury selection starts for man accused of killing his wife in 2020

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hundreds of potential jurors were called on Thursday, March 16 for the trial of the man accused of killing his wife back in 2020.

In 2020, Joel Pellot’s wife, Maria Eugenia Munoz was found unresponsive. It’s believed Pellot had given her a full bottle of pills and Munoz reportedly died from a combination of anesthetic drugs.

Today, 126 people were called for jury duty. Several people were excused due to a disability or a language barrier. Now, only 12 remain.

Both the state and Pellot’s attorney Roberto Balli were seen questioning the jurors thoroughly. A total of 24 witnesses will be called to testify during the trial.

Opening statements are expected to begin either Thursday or Friday with the trial going on all next week at the 406th District Court.

