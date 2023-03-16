Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Jury selection starts for man accused of killing his wife in 2020

Joel Pellot - sospechoso de Asesinar a su Esposa
Joel Pellot - sospechoso de Asesinar a su Esposa
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hundreds of potential jurors were called on Thursday, March 16 for the trial of the man accused of killing his wife back in 2020.

In 2020, Joel Pellot’s wife, Maria Eugenia Munoz was found unresponsive. It’s believed Pellot had given her a full bottle of pills and Munoz reportedly died from a combination of anesthetic drugs.

Today, 126 people were called for jury duty. Several people were excused due to a disability or a language barrier. Now, only 12 remain.

Both the state and Pellot’s attorney Roberto Balli were seen questioning the jurors thoroughly. A total of 24 witnesses will be called to testify during the trial.

Opening statements are expected to begin either Thursday or Friday with the trial going on all next week at the 406th District Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to ‘shots fired’ call
Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to ‘shots fired’ call
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Traffic congestion on I-35 due to tractor-trailer accident
Traffic congestion on I-35 due to tractor-trailer accident

Latest News

Fort Hood soldier’s death being investigated
Fort Hood soldier’s death being investigated
AHEC celebrates 30th anniversary
AHEC celebrates 30th anniversary
Rene Mendez
Double murder suspect released from hospital, now in jail
Kiwanis Club of Laredo bowling
Kiwanis Club of Laredo bowling