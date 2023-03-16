Shop Local
Kiwanis Club of Laredo invites you to bowl for a good cause

Kiwanis Club of Laredo
Kiwanis Club of Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Kiwanis Club of Laredo is hosting a bowling tournament to benefit their scholarship program and other local youth charities. The tournament will be held, Tuesday, March 21st at Jett Bowl starting at 6 p.m.

The cost is $250 for a team of 5 players and includes 3 games, shoes, 1 pizza and a soft drink pitcher. There will be cash prizes for the 1st and 2nd place teams. Plus, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and prizes for best team shirts, most spirited team and worst bowler.

If you’re interested in registering a team or would like to be a sponsor or donate door prizes, call Monica Martinez at (956) 235-1833.

