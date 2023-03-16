Man facing several charges after rollover accident on Loop 20

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is facing several charges after allegedly getting verbally aggressive with officers following a rollover accident.

The Laredo Police Department responded to the incident shortly after 2 a.m. at the 4800 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

The police report states that a witness saw a car speeding along Loop 20. According to the witness, the person behind the wheel lost control of the car, hit a light pole, and then the car rolled over.

When officers spoke to the driver, 35-year-old Rodolfo Porras, Jr., he allegedly got verbally aggressive. Officer Jose Espinoza said, ”When officers arrived at the scene, they were speaking to Mr. Porras and he was displaying signs of intoxication. He was immediately detained for further investigation. Inside the vehicle, they were able to locate two handguns, and he was arrested on scene.”

Porras is now facing two charges, one for driving under the influence and the second for the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A passenger who was riding inside the car with Porras went to the hospital to receive treatment for facial injuries.

