Man wanted for alleged sexual abuse of a child
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted for the alleged sexual abuse of a child among other charges.
37-year-old Jose Esteban Rodriguez currently faces five felony charges, two for the continuous sexual abuse of a child or young children and three counts of indecency with a child by contact.
If you know of Rodriguez’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS
