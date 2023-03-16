Shop Local
Man wanted for alleged sexual abuse of a child

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted for the alleged sexual abuse of a child among other charges.

37-year-old Jose Esteban Rodriguez currently faces five felony charges, two for the continuous sexual abuse of a child or young children and three counts of indecency with a child by contact.

If you know of Rodriguez’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS

