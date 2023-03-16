Shop Local
New internship program for local students interested in law

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo and Webb County Bar Association along with Webb County will be providing an opportunity for local high school students looking to enter law.

The Kazen Fellowship program is going to be a paid internship program at the federal courthouse. Students will be able to intern in federal court over the summer in courses focusing on government and even take part in a simulated trial.

Officials said this sort of program is vital and continues the effort to nurture kids as they decide their path in life. The LISD board president, Monica Garcia, said, “Obviously, we start off with the kids in the small age group and we give them Career Days where they kind of have an idea of what’s out there, but this is more in the engaging of it because if we engage them, they’ll find that this is something that they wanted to do eventually. So, this is why we start giving them more and more opportunities.”

Selected students will participate in an intense six-week college-preparatory program after being nominated and interviewed by a selection committee.

