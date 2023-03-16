Sames and Habitat for Humanity team up for ‘Golfing for Roofs’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Staples in the community are teaming up to give back and the community can be a part of it too.

The non-profit Habitat for Humanity, along with Sames Ford and Sames Laredo Chevrolet are joining forces for the annual “Golfing for Roofs.”

The golf tournament will take place on Saturday, April 1 at the Casa Blanca Golf Course. It will consist of three-person flights, several mini-contests, door prizes, and much more.

Aside from spending a Saturday morning on the golf course, the intent is to raise needed funds to build, provide disaster services, and rehabilitate homes in the community through Habitat for Humanity. James Begwin, the general manager of Sames Laredo Chevrolet, said, “both are big contributors to the Laredo community. Sames has been here for 100+ years and Habitat for Humanity has been here for 28+ years in Laredo. The synergy is there. We are both here for our community. It’s a good fit for both organizations and we are happy to be a part of it.”

The community can be part of it by either creating a team, participating as a sponsor, or donating a door prize. For more information, you can contact Habitat for Humanity via email at events@habitatlaredo.org

