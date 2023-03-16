Shop Local
Some Catholics can eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day but not in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A bit of a reprieve for some Catholics this Saint Patrick’s Day. The majority of bishops in the U.S. say it’s okay to eat meat on the holiday, but it’s a different story in Laredo.

In the Catholic faith, eating meat is generally not allowed on Fridays during Lent, but the National Catholic Survey said more than 70% of bishops are granting an exception for this Friday, March 17 because it falls on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Many people will be able to enjoy the traditional Irish dish of stew and corned beef. However, KGNS reached out to the Diocese of Laredo and got confirmation from Bishop James Tamayo that they’re having no exemption to the rule. Bishop Tamayo encourages those who wish to celebrate with a traditional Irish dish to find a meat-free alternative.

