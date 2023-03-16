Thundershowers Toward Dawn, Then Much Cooler Weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will reach our area at about 4 a.m. It will be accompanied and followed by showers and thundershowers. We will be warm most of the night, and then temperatures will quickly lower into the 50′s with the front. By Saturday, moist air from the Pacific, and also from the gulf will arrive above the chilly north winds, bringing a gray, cold, wet at times combination Saturday through Monday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.