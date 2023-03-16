Shop Local
Thundershowers Toward Dawn, Then Much Cooler Weather

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will reach our area at about 4 a.m. It will be accompanied and followed by showers and thundershowers. We will be warm most of the night, and then temperatures will quickly lower into the 50′s with the front. By Saturday, moist air from the Pacific, and also from the gulf will arrive above the chilly north winds, bringing a gray, cold, wet at times combination Saturday through Monday.

Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to 'shots fired' call
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Double murder suspect released from hospital, now in jail
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
