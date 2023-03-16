Shop Local
Woman wanted for murder in Ohio held at Webb County Jail

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman wanted on aggravated murder charges in Ohio is being held at the Webb County Jail awaiting her return.

26-year-old Leslie Lopez was wanted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear. She was suspected of taking part in a shooting in Akron, Ohio back in 2022 where the victim later died. She was found to have been hiding in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

She was arrested in a collaboration between Mexican authorities and the U.S. marshals. Lopez was reportedly being kept at the Webb County Jail pending extradition to Ohio.

