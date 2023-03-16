Woman wanted for murder in Ohio held at Webb County Jail

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman wanted on aggravated murder charges in Ohio is being held at the Webb County Jail awaiting her return.

26-year-old Leslie Lopez was wanted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear. She was suspected of taking part in a shooting in Akron, Ohio back in 2022 where the victim later died. She was found to have been hiding in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

She was arrested in a collaboration between Mexican authorities and the U.S. marshals. Lopez was reportedly being kept at the Webb County Jail pending extradition to Ohio.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.