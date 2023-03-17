City employee arrested for indecent exposure

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A city of Laredo employee is arrested for allegedly exposing himself, while on the job.

On March 10, the Laredo Police Department received a call from a business in the 3500 block of San Dario Avenue.

An employee stated that a man had exposed himself in a sexual manner while in the course of his duties as a city water pollution inspector.

He was identified as Juan Cardenas ,60, an employee for the city of Laredo Utilities Department.

Cardenas was arrested on one count of indecent exposure and taken to the Webb County jail.

The city of Laredo says they will not release a statement for this personnel matter.

