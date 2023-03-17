Fashion stylist Law Roach retires, Sammi Sweetheart returns to ‘Jersey Shore’ and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off + The Bachelor ep. 8 and Women Tell All recap

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girl run through all of the juicy headlines of the week and go in-depth with topics like fashion stylist Law Roach’s decision to retire (20:35-31:40), the return of Sammi Sweetheart to the ‘Jersey Shore’ (31:40-38:40) and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kick off (38:40-49:25). Plus, catch their recap of The Bachelor episode 8 and the Women Tell All (49:25-1:04:13).

