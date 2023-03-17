Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Fashion stylist Law Roach retires, Sammi Sweetheart returns to ‘Jersey Shore’ and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off + The Bachelor ep. 8 and Women Tell All recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girl run through all of the juicy headlines of the week and go in-depth with topics like fashion stylist Law Roach’s decision to retire (20:35-31:40), the return of Sammi Sweetheart to the ‘Jersey Shore’ (31:40-38:40) and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kick off (38:40-49:25). Plus, catch their recap of The Bachelor episode 8 and the Women Tell All (49:25-1:04:13).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double murder suspect released from hospital, now in jail
Double murder suspect released from hospital, now in jail
Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo
Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo
City employee arrested for indecent exposure
City employee arrested for indecent exposure
Jury selection starts for man accused of killing his wife in 2020
Jury selection starts for man accused of killing his wife in 2020
It’s been over a month since Laredo city council decided to move forward with discussing how to...
Laredo city council still has questions about police department’s recent conduct

Latest News

pop otc
95th Academy Awards + Vanity Fair Oscars Party recap
POP. Off the Clock Ep.21
Avril Lavigne & Tyga, Chris Rock talks Oscars slap, Vanderpump Rules drama breakdown + The Bachelor episode 7 recap
POP Off the Clock
King Charles’ Coronation, Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber latest + SAG Awards and Bachelor episode 6 recap
‘Spare’ by Prince Harry: book review
‘Spare’ by Prince Harry: book review