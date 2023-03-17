LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Fuel spill reported on Santa Maria Ave.

The Laredo Fire Department responds to a fuel spill on the 6700 block of Santa Maria Ave.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found 4 drums of an unknown substance had spilled onto the street,

When they were unable to identify its contents, a hazmat team was called, and the street was blocked off.

A private hazmat company was contacted, took over the area and cleaned the street.

The contents of the spill were loaded safely and taken by the transport company.

