Laredo Health, Scan host developmental screenings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo alongside SCAN will be offering child developmental screenings and other services on Saturday March 18th.

The on-site services and information includes: social emotional behavioral services, head start enrollment information, UISD information, family nutrition & classes, ABA therapy, occupational screen, physical therapy screenings, hearing screens, speech & language skills and vital signs.

The screenings are taking place at the El Eden Recreation Center located on 4735 Loma Vista Drive from 9:00 A.M.-12:30 P.M.

For more information, call 956-795-4926.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.