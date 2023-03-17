Religious leaders call on Biden, Obrador to prioritize helping unaccompanied minors

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, United Giving Hope along with community leaders walked in solidarity with unaccompanied minors to present them to U.S Customs & Border protection at the U.S Laredo Port of Entry.

Pastor Julie Contreras is asking both the U.S and Mexican administration to prioritize in helping defend & protect unaccompanied minors.

Contreras states that organization that defend children’s rights are legally helping unaccompanied minors because they are completely off the radar of authorities.

However, this is a huge major risk for the safety of the unaccompanied minors.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.