Religious leaders call on Biden, Obrador to prioritize helping unaccompanied minors

The organization walked in solidarity with unaccompanied minors on Friday at a Laredo Port of...
The organization walked in solidarity with unaccompanied minors on Friday at a Laredo Port of Entry.(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, United Giving Hope along with community leaders walked in solidarity with unaccompanied minors to present them to U.S Customs & Border protection at the U.S Laredo Port of Entry.

Pastor Julie Contreras is asking both the U.S and Mexican administration to prioritize in helping defend & protect unaccompanied minors.

Contreras states that organization that defend children’s rights are legally helping unaccompanied minors because they are completely off the radar of authorities.

However, this is a huge major risk for the safety of the unaccompanied minors.

