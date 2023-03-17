St. Patty Day bar crawl hosted by local groups, temporary street closures for event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Downtown Laredo turns green for St. Patrick on Friday.

Grow Laredo, Downtown Laredo Business Association and IT street are hosting the St. Patty’s Day Bar Crawl.

The goal is to promote the businesses in the area and encourage people to visit the historic district.

Several bars and clubs will be offering specials for customers 21 years of age and older.

“Two of the streets that will be closed, the two blocks specifically from the 900 block of Iturbide St. to the 1000 block of Iturbide St. . Then from the 300 block of San Agustin all the way to the 400 block of San Agustin” Downtown Laredo Business Association, President David Kash Vasquez said.

The crawl begins at 6 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.