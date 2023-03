LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is reporting a waterline break on the 100 block of Martingale Friday morning.

According to the city of Laredo, crews are on site fixing the issue.

Customers living in the area will experience low water or interruption to their water service for approximately 4 to 6 hours.

