Windy Saint Patrick’s Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a cold front moved into the area around 3 am leaving cool air and strong winds.

According to the Laredo International Airport around 2:50 am gust up to 40mph.

Jacket weather this morning in the 50s with cloudy skies. It’s going to be a pleasant day , partly sunny a high of 65 with those windy conditions sticking around.

Cold night in the 50s , mostly cloudy a low around 46 with a slight chance of rain.

Cloudy and gloomy weekend with rain chances and cold temperatures, highs in the low 50s and lows in 40s.

Rain chance early Monday morning with a cold day ahead.

Then by Tuesday through Thursday temps warm up to mostly sunny skies increasing highs into the 80s and 90s.

Have a great weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.