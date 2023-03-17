Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

YouTube TV raises monthly prices

YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.(Travis Wise / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another streaming service is raising its rates.

The price for YouTube TV is jumping from $65 a month to $73.

That’s more than a 12% increase. YouTube TV says it’s due to rising content costs.

New members will see the higher price starting Thursday.

Existing customers will pay the new rate beginning April 18.

YouTube TV recently dropped the MLB Network, but still has more than 100 channels like ABC, Fox and NBC.

Meanwhile, YouTube is lowering the cost of its 4K+ addon from $20 a month to $10.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to ‘shots fired’ call
Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to ‘shots fired’ call
Double murder suspect released from hospital, now in jail
Double murder suspect released from hospital, now in jail
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
It’s been over a month since Laredo city council decided to move forward with discussing how to...
Laredo city council still has questions about police department’s recent conduct
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial

Latest News

Santos has admitted he had portrayed himself as someone he was not.
Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says ‘truth still matters’
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone
With four missile displays in about a week, North Korea has ratcheted up its tit-for-tat...
North Korea says ICBM launch was response to rivals’ drills
Jury selection starts for man accused of killing his wife in 2020
Jury selection starts for man accused of killing his wife in 2020