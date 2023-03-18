Art classes in Laredo by Professor Arturo Nochebuena

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Instituto Cultural Mexicano in Laredo is offering painting classes in Spanish by professor and local artist Arturo Nochebuena.

Nochebuena will be teaching light, shadow, proportion, and color. He will also demonstrate several techniques including pencil, charcoal, acrylic, watercolor, oil, and mixed media.

The classes are catered to both children and adults and are taking place at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo. Space is limited with about seven people per class.

Classes are as follows:

Friday. Adults from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday. Children (7 to 16 years old): 4 - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday. Children (7 to 16 years old): 4 - 5:30 p.m.

The cost of the classes is $100 per month.

For more information, you can call 956-290-2792.

