Neighbors in the outskirts of Zapata are concerned of frequent shootings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Imagine if you are living in the outskirts of Zapata, and you are walking your dog or watering your plants...or just sitting in a rocking chair, enjoying the beautiful view of a peaceful and quiet sunset.

When all the sudden... You hear gunshots just a couple of blocks down from your house.

“That was no big deal to me back then, because there was no one to worry about it, but as time went on, people started to move out, more houses were being built around here and the shootings got kind of crazy”, says Yeagdley, who he and his family live in the outskirts of Zapata. Where for more than 30 years, they have seen some neighbors come and go.

However, as the population continues to grow.... So are the issues.

Yeagdley says a man who lives across falcon creek was shooting target practice, and one of the bullets hit one of his neighbor’s houses.

Although no one was hurt, this sprung Paul and other neighbors to address the situation to Zapata authorities.

…And they did.

In hopes to bring quietness to their community once again, the Yeagdley family showed up to Zapata Court House, where they reminded the commissioners about certain rules set by the state.

Under a Texas law, the commissioners court have the authority to regulating the certain discharging of firearms.

“Last year we tried to address this issue, Zapata county does have i guess governance over these issues we do have ordinance making power, so the court did pass an ordinance regulating or prohibiting the discharge of firearms on any acres that is 10 acres or less”, says Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell.

“Just keep telling them maybe pull a fine or a citation on them, but i really don’t know what can be done. If the guy wants to shoot you are going to shoot”, says Yeadgley hoping that the Zapata county leaders act on time before someone gets hurt.

