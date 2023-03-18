Shop Local
Zapata Sheriff’s Office receives new equipment to keep their community safe

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Zapata County sheriffs are gearing up with new equipment.

Recently the Zapata Sheriff’s Office was given federal and government funds in order to purchase the following equipment:

- Bulletproof vests

- Brand new vehicles

- Weaponry

- And even shields

Zapata County sheriff Raymundo del Bosque Jr. says due to the increase of illegal activity, it will provide additional support to his deputies and bring a sense of safety to the community.

“Our number one priority is safety, and operation lone star and stone garden that they’ve helped us in man hours, overtime and helped us in giving our officers, our deputies, state of the art equipment, so us can battle the influx of immigrants and so we as a top law enforcement official here in Zapata County can take care of the people and are our future here for Zapata County”, says Del Bosque.

The Sheriff adds that water boats and license plate readers are on the way to Zapata County in the upcoming days.

