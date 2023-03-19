Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash

FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, New York, hit a tree and caught fire.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Five children from Connecticut, ranging in age from eight to 17, were killed in a fiery early morning crash Sunday on a New York highway, police said.

Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, hit a tree and caught fire. A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the Nissan Rogue, was the only survivor, according to a statement provided by Kieran O’Leary, spokesperson for the Westchester County Police Department.

The 9-year-old was “apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear,” according to the statement. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The five who were killed include four males and a female. Their identities have not yet been released. Police said they are all from Connecticut, which is roughly 12 miles (19 km) by car from Scarsdale.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 12:20 a.m. and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City employee arrested for indecent exposure
City employee arrested for indecent exposure
Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo
Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo
Art classes in Laredo by Professor Arturo Nochebuena
Art classes in Laredo by Professor Arturo Nochebuena
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico
Neighbors in the outskirts of Zapata are concerned of frequent shootings
Neighbors in the outskirts of Zapata are concerned of frequent shootings

Latest News

Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Russian...
Russia’s Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Mariupol
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident