City of Laredo Mayor Visits Tamaulipas

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Gateway city Mayor makes a visit to our Neighbors down south in Mexico the state of Tamualipas.

Mayor Doctor Victor Trevino stopped by the capitol city of Ciudad Victoria on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He was there to witness the state’s governor Americo Villarreal as he gave his first State of the State speech since taking office last October.

Mayor Doctor Trevino believes we need to make sure all Bi-national relationships between border cities are in good standing, International Trade and Border Security were some of the issues that came up between the two lawmakers.

He goes on to say, “So we’re a land of laws are a land of laws as well also we have to be aware that we have to keep that in mind all the time, we have to also have dialogue, and we have to reduce any fears that might be existent, especially things that have happened over there recently.”

Public Health was also a topic that was spoken about.

