Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

New species of orchid found in gardens, planters in Japan

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Japan have discovered a new species of orchid.

The pink-and-white blooms of the flower are so delicate and fragile that they look like they were spun from glass.

The orchid was identified in parks, gardens and planters in Tokyo prefecture.

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)

The newly described flower is a neighbor to populations of a related orchid common in the country.

According to scientists, the discovery is an important reminder that unknown species are often living right under our noses.

The finding was published in the Journal of Plant Research.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City employee arrested for indecent exposure
City employee arrested for indecent exposure
Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo
Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo
Art classes in Laredo by Professor Arturo Nochebuena
Art classes in Laredo by Professor Arturo Nochebuena
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico
Neighbors in the outskirts of Zapata are concerned of frequent shootings
Neighbors in the outskirts of Zapata are concerned of frequent shootings

Latest News

Crowds walk up and down Ocean Drive during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami...
Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Banking giant UBS acquiring Credit Suisse to rein in turmoil
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
Search on for Florida boaters missing in lake near Legoland
Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says