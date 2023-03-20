City of Laredo asking developers, contractors and stakeholders to take part in survey

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is calling on developers, contractors, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to take part in a survey.

The city is looking for feedback from the group to utilize it as a tool to provide better customer service for business owners to operate within the city.

The city will be discussing the results at a town hall meeting scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library.

Building, planning, and zoning, utilities, economic development, and other departments will participate in the town hall meeting.

If you’re interested in taking the survey, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.