Federal Covid-19 emergency declaration set to expire in May

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In less than 60 days, the Biden administration is planning to end the Covid-19 emergency declaration.

They also expect to run out of government-bought vaccines and treatments as soon as this summer and fall.

Laredo’s former health authority and current mayor reflects on the efforts made from U.S. and Mexican officials to bring the number of covid cases down.

Between 2015 and 2022, Dr. Victor Trevino served as the medical authority.

During the pandemic he informed, helped test, and administer the vaccines not only in Laredo but in Nuevo Laredo as well.

He thanks the bi-national efforts of health officials from both sides of the border that helped bring the number of infections down.

“Over in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, we did over 300,000 vaccines. At one time Laredo and Nuevo Laredo were the most infected cities. Now are one of the most vaccinated cities”, said Dr. Trevino.

Once government-bought supplies run out or expire later this year, pfizer-biontech and moderna both plan to begin selling their products on the private market.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.