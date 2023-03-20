High-speed chase in Encinal ends with brush fire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A chase for officers out of Encinal ends with an SUV bursting into flames.

It happened on Sunday of last week when they tried pulling over a white Cadillac SUV. The driver refused, leading officers on a chase. The SUV came to a stop near Mile Marker 56, and three men ran off onto some nearby ranch land.

The SUV then sped off again until it went off the road, and three more people ran off into the brush.

It was there that the SUV caught fire. When it was put out, the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen out of San Antonio.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made in connection to the case.

