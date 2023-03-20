Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

High-speed chase in Encinal ends with brush fire

Up to seven people may have escaped afterwards
A high-speed chase in Encinal ends with a vehicle going off-road and bursting into flames.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A chase for officers out of Encinal ends with an SUV bursting into flames.

It happened on Sunday of last week when they tried pulling over a white Cadillac SUV. The driver refused, leading officers on a chase. The SUV came to a stop near Mile Marker 56, and three men ran off onto some nearby ranch land.

The SUV then sped off again until it went off the road, and three more people ran off into the brush.

It was there that the SUV caught fire. When it was put out, the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen out of San Antonio.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made in connection to the case.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City employee arrested for indecent exposure
City employee arrested for indecent exposure
Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo
Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo
Steve McCraw says Mexican Cartels recruit U.S. gangs to work collaboratively on both sides of...
DPS Director says Mexican Cartels recruit U.S. Gangs
Art classes in Laredo by Professor Arturo Nochebuena
Art classes in Laredo by Professor Arturo Nochebuena
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico

Latest News

Chase ends brush fire in Encinal
City of Laredo performs internal audit after controversial election lawsuit
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Weather by Midweek
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast