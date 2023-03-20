Shop Local
House catches fire in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are investigating a house fire that broke out in central Laredo Monday morning.

The fire happened on Monday, Mar. 20 at around 7:18 a.m. at when firefighters were called out to the 600 block of Kearney St. for smoke coming out of a home.

Firefighters arrived and found a single-story house on fire.

Officials were able to get into the building and make sure that nobody was inside the home.

Firefighters were successfully able to extinguish the flames and an AEP official was called to the scene.

An elderly resident who was unharmed was picked up by a family member.

