Houston Police investigating shooting that left three men dead

Houston Police investigating shooting that left three men dead
Houston Police investigating shooting that left three men dead(NBC News Channel)
By NBC News Channel
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) - Houston Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot that left three men dead Sunday morning.

Officers received a “Person down” call at a shopping center near the city’s southwest area.

When authorities arrived, officers say they found three men who were all pronounced dead.

Investigators were unable to find witnesses, vehicles, or even suspects involved in the shooting.

They are now seeking surveillance video from nearby businesses to determine what happened.

