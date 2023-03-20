Jamboozie to return to downtown Laredo this Saturday

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the pandemic, the Jamboozie festival is returning to the streets of downtown Laredo.

This year, Laredo Main Street has partnered with the Cultura Beer Garden to make this event bigger and better with its performance stage, and food vendors.

Performers such as Ram Herra, Jaime De Anda, Stefani Montiel, Los Camaradas, Apollo 11 and Honey Rot will take the stage for a night full of fun.

It all gets underway Saturday, March 25, from 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 916 Salinas.

