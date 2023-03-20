Shop Local
Laredo City Council to discuss police investigation, audit and other items

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly one month since Laredo City Council voted to move forward with investigating certain practices happening at the Laredo Police Department.

The details of the parameters for the investigation will be discussed on Monday behind closed doors.

That will be happening during executive session during City Council.

Back in February, concerns pertaining to police union handling of its funds, and four officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting for Daisy Campos Rodriguez were brought to light.

Another item on the agenda is having Midwest Sterilization Corporation speak before City Council on a status update on its current ethylene oxide emissions.

Also, councilmember Melissa Cigarroa will ask Laredo City Council to discuss an internal audit done on two rental assistance programs administered by the City of Laredo’s Community Development Department.

The meeting starts at 5:30 at Laredo City Hall.

