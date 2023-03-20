Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman accused of using multiple names is charged with using someone else’s identity and allegedly lying to get a passport.

Elizabeth Ann Berbel, 52 turned herself in to authorities last week.

According to reports, she goes by different names including Ana Elizabeth Gomez-Garcia, Tina Gomez-Manns and Anna Gomez as well as several other names.

Berbel is charged with one count of passport fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, four counts of lying to a federal agency and three counts of misusing a social security number.

All of this comes from a case back in 2019 when she reportedly tried to apply for a U.S. Passport claiming to have been born in Chicago using a stolen social security number.

She also allegedly tried to get a Texas driver’s license using the victim’s social.

If convicted, Berbel faces up to ten years in prison.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.