Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman accused of using multiple names is charged with using someone else’s identity and allegedly lying to get a passport.

Elizabeth Ann Berbel, 52 turned herself in to authorities last week.

According to reports, she goes by different names including Ana Elizabeth Gomez-Garcia, Tina Gomez-Manns and Anna Gomez as well as several other names.

Berbel is charged with one count of passport fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, four counts of lying to a federal agency and three counts of misusing a social security number.

All of this comes from a case back in 2019 when she reportedly tried to apply for a U.S. Passport claiming to have been born in Chicago using a stolen social security number.

She also allegedly tried to get a Texas driver’s license using the victim’s social.

If convicted, Berbel faces up to ten years in prison.

