LISD students testing for TELPAS Exam

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Monday was the first day back to the classrooms for many Laredo area students, but some LISD students are already undergoing testing for a state exam.

The Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System or TELPAS exam started back in late February and LISD is still testing its students.

The TELPAS exam measures the students’ ability to be able to speak, write and comprehend the English language.

According to Dr. Carmen Pompa, this test serves as a baseline before the students take the state mandated STAAR test in April.

“They are really separate tests but if you have the language, the English language, the foundation that you need, it is very more than likely when you reach that advanced high level, that you will do very good in STAAR,” said Dr. Pompa. “So our goal is to get our students to advance high so that way they can perform a lot better or at a superior level with STAAR.”

The exam is distributed online starting from second grade all the way through twelfth grade.

According to Dr. Pompa, LISD is currently at a 97 percent completion rate.

