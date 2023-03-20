Shop Local
Man wanted for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Rogelio Perez Jr, 20.

He has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 160 pounds and is roughly five feet, seven inches.

His last known address is the 1300 block of Reynolds Street in Laredo.

If you have any information on Perez’s whereabouts call 956-415-2878.

