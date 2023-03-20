Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Marvelous Monday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cold in the upper 40s with cloudy skies and light southeasterly winds .

Pleasant day cool with temps increasing into the 60s in the afternoon, a high of 63.

Tonight temperatures wont drop much cloudy skies a low 60 with breezy conditions.

With the return of south easterly winds it will slowly warm up this week .

Tomorrow in the 60s cloudy then gradual clearing up with highs in upper 80s.

Towards the end of the week hot and breezy , highs in the 90s and warm nights in the upper 60s.

Thursday night into Friday morning rain chances return along a cool front that won’t make much of a change in temps.

Have a great start to your week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City employee arrested for indecent exposure
City employee arrested for indecent exposure
Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo
Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo
Steve McCraw says Mexican Cartels recruit U.S. gangs to work collaboratively on both sides of...
DPS Director says Mexican Cartels recruit U.S. Gangs
Art classes in Laredo by Professor Arturo Nochebuena
Art classes in Laredo by Professor Arturo Nochebuena
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico

Latest News

Marvelous Monday
Marvelous Monday
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Weather by Midweek
Partly sunny and cooler.
Windy Saint Patrick’s Day
Windy Saint Patrick's day
Windy Saint Patrick's day