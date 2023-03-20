Marvelous Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cold in the upper 40s with cloudy skies and light southeasterly winds .

Pleasant day cool with temps increasing into the 60s in the afternoon, a high of 63.

Tonight temperatures wont drop much cloudy skies a low 60 with breezy conditions.

With the return of south easterly winds it will slowly warm up this week .

Tomorrow in the 60s cloudy then gradual clearing up with highs in upper 80s.

Towards the end of the week hot and breezy , highs in the 90s and warm nights in the upper 60s.

Thursday night into Friday morning rain chances return along a cool front that won’t make much of a change in temps.

Have a great start to your week.

