Marvelous Monday
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cold in the upper 40s with cloudy skies and light southeasterly winds .
Pleasant day cool with temps increasing into the 60s in the afternoon, a high of 63.
Tonight temperatures wont drop much cloudy skies a low 60 with breezy conditions.
With the return of south easterly winds it will slowly warm up this week .
Tomorrow in the 60s cloudy then gradual clearing up with highs in upper 80s.
Towards the end of the week hot and breezy , highs in the 90s and warm nights in the upper 60s.
Thursday night into Friday morning rain chances return along a cool front that won’t make much of a change in temps.
Have a great start to your week.
