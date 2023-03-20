Shop Local
Much Warmer Temperatures

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The cool airmass that has dominated our weather since Friday is moving away. This opens the pathway for warm moist gulf air to return in the lower atmosphere. Meanwhile, warm dry air will expand north and east from Mexico aloft over Texas. We will have low cloud with the gulf moisture, and clearing skies Tuesday afternoon as the drier air aloft stirs in. This will bring much warmer temperatures in the afternoon.

Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft
House catches fire in central Laredo
Houston Police investigating shooting that left three men dead
Teen hit by vehicle near Laredo middle school
Steve McCraw says Mexican Cartels recruit U.S. gangs to work collaboratively on both sides of...
DPS Director says Mexican Cartels recruit U.S. Gangs

