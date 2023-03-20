LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The cool airmass that has dominated our weather since Friday is moving away. This opens the pathway for warm moist gulf air to return in the lower atmosphere. Meanwhile, warm dry air will expand north and east from Mexico aloft over Texas. We will have low cloud with the gulf moisture, and clearing skies Tuesday afternoon as the drier air aloft stirs in. This will bring much warmer temperatures in the afternoon.

