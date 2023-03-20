Nearly 300 people take advantage of Laredo Municipal Court amnesty program

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Municipal Court’s amnesty program is being deemed a success.

It started at the end of February and wrapped up this past Friday.

According to Judge Jesus Dominguez, nearly 300 people showed up to take advantage of the chance to take care of any pending fines.

The judge says some people might have avoided going to the court out of fear of being arrested but Judge Dominguez assures the public that it would be better to try and resolve the situation than to be caught and actually be arrested by police.

“The people that were not able to come in during that three week period, we would still encourage them to come in, make arrangements with the court, get your warrants withdrawn or recalled,” said Judge Dominguez. “You don’t want to get those warrants executed outside, because they’re gonna bring you in, or you’re probably gonna be taken to jail. And to avoid all those things, we encourage people to show up to court, it’s a safe harbor court. You’re not gonna get arrested, and you’ll be able to dispose of your cases here in the court.”

About a quarter of a million dollars in fines was forgiven over the course of this campaign.

