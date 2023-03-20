Shop Local
Teen hit by vehicle near Laredo middle school

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A child is hit by a vehicle near about three blocks away from a Laredo I.S.D. school Monday afternoon.

Laredo Police and paramedics responded to the intersection of Malinche & Lane shortly after 4 p.m. for a reported auto-pedestrian accident.

It’s said a teenager was hit by a vehicle and was taken to a Laredo hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, no word yet on the child’s injuries.

