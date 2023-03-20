Shop Local
Trial begins for man accused of killing his wife in 2020

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial for the man accused of killing his wife started on Monday morning.

The attorney for Joel Pellot is filing motions asking the judge to not allow certain testimonies on trial.

Pellot is accused of killing his wife Maria Muñoz back in 2020.

Pellot allegedly gave Muñoz a bottle of pills, which caused her death.

Last Thursday, the jury was selected.

District attorney for Webb and Zapata County Isidro Alaniz said he and his team expects justice to be served.

Alaniz mentioned that the family of the victim would travel to Laredo from Puerto Rico to be present for the trial.

