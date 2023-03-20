Shop Local
UT Center at Laredo Hosts Inaugural Open House

UT Center at Laredo
UT Center at Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The University of Texas Education and Research Center at Laredo is hosting its inaugural open house for prospective students and community members.

Representatives from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and University of Texas at San Antonio will be available to provide information and discuss the current and future academic programs offered at the center.

Current programs include: Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies (UT Health San Antonio), Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene (UT Health San Antonio), Master of Science in Biomedical Informatics (UT Health Houston), Professional Certificates in Biomedical Informatics (UT Health Houston), Bachelor of Science in Social Work (UTRGV), Master of Science in Social Work (UTRGV) and Multidisciplinary Studies (UTSA).

The open house will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 1937 E. Bustamante St.

Anyone interested in attending the open house can register online at utcenteropenhouse2023.eventbrite.com or call (956) 523-7400.

