Van believed to be illegally transporting immigrants rolls over and catches fire

RIO BRAVO, TX . (KGNS) - The Rio Bravo Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. near the Hachar Ranch east of El Cenizo.

Vide shows fire crews dousing the charred mini-van.

According to the Rio Bravo Fire Chief, the mini-van was illegally transporting undocumented immigrants.

After a Border Patrol chase, the mini-van went through a fence, rolled over and then caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

