Van believed to be illegally transporting immigrants rolls over and catches fire
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RIO BRAVO, TX . (KGNS) - The Rio Bravo Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 4 p.m. near the Hachar Ranch east of El Cenizo.
Vide shows fire crews dousing the charred mini-van.
According to the Rio Bravo Fire Chief, the mini-van was illegally transporting undocumented immigrants.
After a Border Patrol chase, the mini-van went through a fence, rolled over and then caught fire.
No injuries were reported.
