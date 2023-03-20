Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Van believed to be illegally transporting immigrants rolls over and catches fire

Van believed to be illegally transporting immigrants rolls over and catches fire
Van believed to be illegally transporting immigrants rolls over and catches fire(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO BRAVO, TX . (KGNS) - The Rio Bravo Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. near the Hachar Ranch east of El Cenizo.

Vide shows fire crews dousing the charred mini-van.

According to the Rio Bravo Fire Chief, the mini-van was illegally transporting undocumented immigrants.

After a Border Patrol chase, the mini-van went through a fence, rolled over and then caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House catches fire in central Laredo
House catches fire in central Laredo
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft
Steve McCraw says Mexican Cartels recruit U.S. gangs to work collaboratively on both sides of...
DPS Director says Mexican Cartels recruit U.S. Gangs
Houston Police investigating shooting that left three men dead
Houston Police investigating shooting that left three men dead
City employee arrested for indecent exposure
City employee arrested for indecent exposure

Latest News

Nearly 300 people take advantage of Laredo Municipal Court amnesty program
Water pipe break causes water to spew from the ground in central Laredo
Water pipe break causes water to spew from the ground in central Laredo
City of Laredo asking developers, contractors and stakeholders to take part in survey
City of Laredo asking developers, contractors and stakeholders to take part in survey
House catches fire in central Laredo
House catches fire in central Laredo