Veteran shares his therapy ducks with senior center

Ducks were shared with seniors in an assisted living center in New Jersey. (Credit: WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) - A veteran from New Jersey shared his love for birds with a group of seniors at an assisted living facility on Sunday.

“I like animals, and they’re my buddies,” resident Dolores Lombardo said. “I was brought up on a farm.”

Jeremy Piatt is disabled and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Piatt and his fiancée bought and raised birds as emotional support animals.

Piatt said they started out with chickens and then started raising ducks.

“A couple of ducks grew into about almost 30 now,” he said.

Now, he travels around and shares two of his therapy ducks with senior citizens.

“PTSD is kind of a thorn in a person’s side, and I’ve been struggling with work. And I believe that this is my calling to share my love with animals with other people,” Piatt said.

Piatt shares his experiences with his therapy ducks on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

