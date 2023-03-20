Warmer Weather by Midweek

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Pacific moisture flowing above our polar airmass has thinned enough for the rains to have ended, but is still sufficient for mostly cloudy skies. A gradual trend to warmer weather will begin Monday as southeasterly winds return. With the weather still cool over the gulf, the temperatures will only warm to the 60′s during Monday with mostly cloudy skies. A more pronounced warmup will begin Tuesday, leading to 90F warmth midweek.

