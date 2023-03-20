Water pipe bursts in Central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A water pipe break, causes quite a mess in central Laredo, just one block from where a house fire was reported.

The incident happened on Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m. near Maryland and Lyon Street.

The water pipe break resulted in water spewing from the ground and onto several homes in the area.

The water was seen gushing several feet in the air, city crews were out fixing the issue.

According to reports, this happened shortly after fire crews extinguished a fire on Kearney Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.