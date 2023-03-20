Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Water pipe bursts in Central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A water pipe break, causes quite a mess in central Laredo, just one block from where a house fire was reported.

The incident happened on Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m. near Maryland and Lyon Street.

The water pipe break resulted in water spewing from the ground and onto several homes in the area.

The water was seen gushing several feet in the air, city crews were out fixing the issue.

According to reports, this happened shortly after fire crews extinguished a fire on Kearney Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve McCraw says Mexican Cartels recruit U.S. gangs to work collaboratively on both sides of...
DPS Director says Mexican Cartels recruit U.S. Gangs
City employee arrested for indecent exposure
City employee arrested for indecent exposure
City of Laredo performs an internal audit review
City of Laredo performs internal audit after controversial election lawsuit
City of Laredo Mayor Visits Tamaulipas
City of Laredo Mayor Visits Tamaulipas
Apartment fire
House catches fire in central Laredo

Latest News

Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft
Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft
Apartment fire
House catches fire in central Laredo
House fire on Kearney Street
House catches fire in central Laredo