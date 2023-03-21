Shop Local
15 overdose deaths reported in Laredo so far this year

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department and police department are continuing to promote the dangers of drug use in our community.

Last year, the Laredo Police Department saw 40 fatalities due to drug overdoses and this year they have received 71 confirmed reports of overdoses and out of those cases 15 were fatal.

While those numbers do seem relatively high, the Laredo Fire Department says the city is starting to see a plateau phase when compared to previous years.

According to Ricardo Oliva with the fire department, when paramedics respond to an overdose case, they try to treat the signs and the symptoms that the patient is showing.

“We do not know whether it was an opioid or whether it was fentanyl or whether it was… what have you, what we do is we treat signs and symptoms, if a patient presents signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, we treat it as such. For situations like that, what we do is we give them medication called NAFLOXIN , Narcan which is the trade name and this competes with the receptor signs so that it reverses the effects.

Oliva goes on to say that overdose cases come in every age in both men and women.

The police department says they are still seeing a lot of cases of drugs laced with fentanyl which is a national trend that is making drugs even more addicting.

Both departments urge residents to seek help at our various rehab centers such as Scan and Border Region.

