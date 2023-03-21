Agents arrest sex offender in Rio Bravo

RIO BRAVO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a convicted sex offender in Rio Bravo over the weekend.

The arrest happened on Sunday when agents were patrolling the river and came across a group of migrants who had allegedly crossed the river.

During processing, record checks revealed that one of the individuals, Jose Luis Alfaro-Cruz, 37, had a prior felony conviction for lewd acts with a minor.

He was taken into custody and was processed accordingly.

