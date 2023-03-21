City Council discusses employee wages following recent complaints

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council met to discuss several agenda items including the possibility of council starting a city-led investigation into the Laredo Police Department after numerous concerns were brought to councilmembers.

During the lengthy city council meeting, members discussed the pay wage scale among City of Laredo employees which was put on the agenda by councilmember Daisy Campos Rodriguez.

Campos-Rodriguez was requesting an explanation on a recent wage survey after she received letters from city employees on discontent following wage changes and adjustments.

Campos- Rodriguez read the letters to council members.

Employees addressed some of their concerns such as positions that were not considered for the survey, some employees were earning more than their supervisors, and there was no compensation to employees for their longevity.

Before this most recent compensation study, it had been 30 years since one had been done for the City of Laredo.

Linda Teniente with the human resources department, presented the Segal Compensation and Classification Study that was done.

Teniente explained more than 1,400 employees received an adjustment pay, none of the employees received a decrease in pay, and no positions were eliminated.

Teniente went on to say that only 48 employees disagreed with the survey.

This accounts for two percent of city surveyed employees.

Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb stood before council to say listening to employees’ wage concerns is his responsibility from this point on and asks that other employees voice future concerns to him.

