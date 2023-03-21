City of Laredo searching for lifeguards before the start of summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The summer season is just a few months away, and the City of Laredo is looking for some fellow aqua-men and women to help guard the pools.

The city is looking for 60 strong swimmers to keep people safe in the public pools.

As things continue to heat up in the city, Eddie Millan with the city parks department said they are hoping to open the pools by the time the schools let out.

“The majority of our lifeguards are students. Students who are in high school, or in college, and right now, they’re still in school,” said Millan. “And so, they have to come and looking for the summer job, right they can start qualifying themselves. Getting ready, getting prepared. And then, by the time summer rolls around, if they’re on board, we’ll be able to open up quickly. The pools will open at the end May, usually. And by that time, a lot of students have been finishing their school and education.”

The aquatic division started offering classes back in January for anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard over the summer.

The classes cost $150 dollars and during the course, participants can also become certified in first aid and CPR.

In order to apply for a lifeguard position with the City of Laredo, you must be 17 years of age or older.

