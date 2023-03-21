Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man

MATAMOROS, MX. (NBC) - A gun used in the killing of kidnapped Americans in Mexico earlier this month has been linked to a Texas man.

The four kidnapped Americans were found in a wooden house in Matamoros.

Two had been killed, the other two were rescued.

According to federal court documents, an AR-15 rifle used in the killings was originally bought by Roberto Lugardo Moreno of Texas.

The criminal complaint states that Moreno admitted to purchasing the gun and other firearms for people he knew were going to provide them to a Mexican cartel member.

Moreno is being held without bond.

His detention hearing is set for Thursday.

