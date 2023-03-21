Help break the cycle of child abuse during National Child Abuse Prevention Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo center is encouraging residents to break the cycle of child abuse in our community.

In observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which takes place every April, the Child Advocacy Center is raising awareness on the importance of reporting child abuse in our community.

The center services children from two to 17 years of age in Laredo, Webb and Zapata County as well as surrounding communities.

This past fiscal year, the center has provided a total 555 forensic interviews from reported cases of abuse.

Letty Vallejos, the office manager for the Children’s Advocacy Center said they deal with numerous cases including kids who have been sexually abused.

“The most cases that we do see are sexual abuse and unfortunately, they tend to be for females, there are about 60 percent females in our cases but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen to little boys or young men, so we always have to be on the lookout,” said Vallejos. “It doesn’t discriminate, socially economically, we service everyone, and we just want to make sure that all of our children don’t go through that.”

Vallejos encourages the community that if they see any possible signs of abuse such as bruises, markings, or unusual behavior from a child to report it immediately by calling 1-800-252-5400.

You can also report it online at txabusehotline.org

Once you file a report, the officials will launch an investigation with the proper authorities.

